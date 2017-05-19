Former Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

NEW YORK (AP) -- Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.

The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan says the Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m. today.

They declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months.

She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The investigation of his laptop led to the discovery of a cache of emails from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner's wife.

