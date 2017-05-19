TRACKING: Warmer, gusty, more showers and storms today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Rachael Peart, Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Temperatures Monday will be much warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s, thanks to a SW wind 5-15 mph but gusting to 25 at times.  However, we are tracking a cold front through the state that bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.  We'll watch for the potential of a few strong to severe storms, with hail and high wind the main threat, along with lightning.  We are not expecting anything widespread.  

Rain chances continue into Tuesday, with temperatures about 10° cooler.  A few showers are also possible into Wednesday.  Rainfall amounts through midweek will be generally half an inch but some could get up to an inch or so.

We will be tracking another system for next Friday into Saturday that brings another chance for storms along with seasonable temperatures. 

