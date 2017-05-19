TRACKING: Scattered rain early this evening; Dry Sunday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

radar alert

TRACKING: Scattered rain early this evening; Dry Sunday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rachael Peart, Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Connect

After a wet start to the weekend, things will dry up as we enter the end of the weekend.  Tonight, a few more scattered rain showers or an isolated thunderstorm are possible after midnight, otherwise it will be cloudy with temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 40s with a wind becoming SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for this time of year.  Highs will be in the lower 50s north to lower 60s across the south with a west wind 10-20 mph.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms by late afternoon and especially in the evening.  Highs will be warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s.  Temperatures drop back into the 60s Tuesday, but will jump back to the 70s by Thursday.

Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7 

Weather Blog: 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.