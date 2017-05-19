TRACKING: Scattered rain early this evening; Dry Sunday

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Track storms right down to your street with KWWL.com's interactive radar and storm tracking tools.

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

After a wet start to the weekend, things will dry up as we enter the end of the weekend. Tonight, a few more scattered rain showers or an isolated thunderstorm are possible after midnight, otherwise it will be cloudy with temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 40s with a wind becoming SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for this time of year. Highs will be in the lower 50s north to lower 60s across the south with a west wind 10-20 mph.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms by late afternoon and especially in the evening. Highs will be warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures drop back into the 60s Tuesday, but will jump back to the 70s by Thursday.

Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7

Weather Blog: