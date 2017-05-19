TRACKING: Rain, wind and cooler temperatures

It will be rainy, breezy and cool today with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A system tracking to our west set off thunderstorms in Kansas yesterday and the remnants are tracking through the KWWL viewing are now. They will become more scattered, but we will keep at least some light rain and drizzles for this chilly, gloomy day. Temperatures will hold fairly steady today and tonight with gusty easterly winds.

More showers and storms will track into the area tonight and tomorrow as a low pressure system tracks through the region. Temperatures will warm up, but more showers and thunderstorms tracking through the area will keep us under cloudy skies for much of the day. South winds take over and warm us into the 60s to mid 70s.

Temperatures will yo-yo between 60 and 75 from Sunday through the middle of next week as several systems keep the fronts changing from our south to north and back again. They will also bring chances of rain several times through the forecast period.

