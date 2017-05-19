TRACKING: Partly cloudy, breezy & warmer Monday with chance of storms

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

The clouds will be sticking around through the early evening hours, before we begin to see partial clearing overnight. The wind will also calm down a bit, WSW 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop to the lower 40s, so slightly below average for this time of year.

Temperatures Monday will be much warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s, thanks to a breezy SW wind 10-20 mph. However, we are tracking a cold front through the state that bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. We'll watch for the potential of a few strong to severe storms, with hail and high wind the main threat, along with lightning. We are not expecting anything widespread.

Rain chances continue into Tuesday, with temperatures about 10° cooler. A few showers are also possible on Wednesday. We will be tracking another system for next Friday into Saturday that brings another chance for storms along with seasonable temperatures.

