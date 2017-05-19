TRACKING: Isolated showers through Wednesday morning

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

A few showers are still tracking through the KWWL viewing area today but will be mainly a sprinkle or light rain shower... IF you see anything at all. We will keep mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures today. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 60s. Rainfall amounts will be light.

The system tracks away from us and lets us dry out for a day... Thursday will be warmer, too, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Another active weather patter sets up for the Memorial Day weekend with a few showers or thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and several chances of showers Saturday afternoon, again Sunday afternoon and even on Memorial Day afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 70s through the weekend with readings right around 70 on Memorial Day and into Tuesday. While there is a chance of rain each day during the weekend, some of us may not see much at all.

