TRACKING: Isolated showers through Wednesday morning - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

radar alert

TRACKING: Isolated showers through Wednesday morning

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rachael Peart, Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Connect
9 AM Wednesday 9 AM Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast Wednesday Forecast

A few showers are still tracking through the KWWL viewing area today but will be mainly a sprinkle or light rain shower... IF you see anything at all. We will keep mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures today. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 60s. Rainfall amounts will be light.

The system tracks away from us and lets us dry out for a day... Thursday will be warmer, too, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Another active weather patter sets up for the Memorial Day weekend with a few showers or thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and several chances of showers Saturday afternoon, again Sunday afternoon and even on Memorial Day afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 70s through the weekend with readings right around 70 on Memorial Day and into Tuesday. While there is a chance of rain each day during the weekend, some of us may not see much at all.

Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7 

Weather Blog: 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.