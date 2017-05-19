TRACKING: Chance of rain/storms and cooler temperatures - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Rachael Peart, Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Areas of dense fog have formed this morning... some visibilities are less than a quarter mile at times.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and cooler temperatures. Highs are in the upper 50s to low 60s with a north wind at 5-15 mph. The chance of rain continues Tuesday night with temperatures in the 40s by Wednesday morning.  We may still hear a few rumbles of thunder today through this evening.

The sky continues to be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a chance for light rain with temperatures cooler than normal again. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 50s and low 60s...normal highs this time of year are in the mid 70s.

Thursday is going to be a nice day with some sunshine, a light wind and high temperatures returning to near 70.

Friday through Monday, high temperatures are in the low 70s and lows in the 50s. There is a chance of rain and or storms possible each of these days.

