Coed State Track 2A and 3A Day one

2A and 3A athletes take the track in the later session in Des Moines.More >>
Solid performances by area schools in 1A and 4A at the Coed State Track MeetMore >>
he Iowa State men's golf team is back in the NCAA Championship for the second time in the last four yearsMore >>
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl will miss approximately eight weeks of summer basketball activities after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery on Tuesday.More >>
The top ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie Boys soccer team holds off Waterloo West 2-1 in a game that was continued from Monday night. The Prairie Hawks held a 2-0 lead in the first half before the game was halted by severe weather.More >>
