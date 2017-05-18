Coed State Track 2A and 3A Day one

"Let's go get out get out!

STATE TRACK ALWAYS BRINGS EXCITEMENT--

BUT IT WAS A SPECIAL DAY FOR MYLES BACK OF MARION WINNING THE 32-HUNDRED---IN AN EMOTION FILLED FASHION.

Myles Bach/ Marion

"There's something about this place. The fans, you know going for a state championship that just make it that much more. You get something extra in your legs there with about 400 to go."

AND A MEMORABLE MOMENT IN THE GIRLS 2A RACE--

AS ANNA HOSTETLER OF MID-PRAIRIE CROSSED THE LINE JUST MOMENTS BEFORE HER LITTLE SISTER--

BOTH GIRLS BREAKING THE PREVIOUS MEET RECORD--

Anna Hostetler/ Mid-Prairie

"We wanna give God the glory he is the one that gives us our strength and that goes for both of us. Knowing that he is with us every step of the way."

IN THE SHOT PUT-JARED BRINKMAN OF IOWA CITY REGINA WON-SETTING A NEW STATE MEET RECORD OF 19-POINT-3 METERS.

AND IN THE DISCUSS-ANOTHER MEET RECORD FALLS-AS TRISTAN WIRFS OF MOUNT VERNON-THROWS 58-POINT-ONE-SIX METERS-HE'S COMMITTED TO IOWA FOR FOOTBALL BY THE WAY--

ONTO THE RELAYS--

THE MONTICELLO GIRLS WIN IT-FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW.

"We had a team last year and this team is just as good as it was last year so it's just a lot of fun getting to run with them all season long."

IN 3A ON THE BOYS SIDE-MOUNT VERNON WIN'S IT--

THE KROGMANN TWINS-MAKING UP TWO LINKS OF THAT VICTORY--

"I told these guys just go do our thing. We've been running well all year and we know what we are capable of and if we go out there and do it that's the best we can do."

AND IN THE 2A RACE DIKE NEW-HARTFORD GETS IT DONE.

"Just really happy. We've been working on the 4 by 8 all year and we are so happy to go home with a victory."

TO CAP OFF THE NIGHT FOR EASTERN IOWA-JO JO FROST OF CENTER POINT URBANA WINS THE 400-RUNNING IT IN JUST OVER 49 SECONDS.