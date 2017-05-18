Washington cleans up after Wednesday's storm

Trees, windows, and buildings all took a hit in the town of Washington during Wednesday's storm.

Of some of the worst damages, one home's garage was crushed under two large chunks of a tree that ripped off. The home attached was untouched but the garage was a total loss.

Storm cleanup is underway here in Washington. Two large chunks of this tree took out the garage of this home @KWWL #iawx pic.twitter.com/5cCn9DUSKb — Jalyn Souchek (@JSouchekKWWL) May 18, 2017

The woman that lives there and her three children weren't home at the time and family members say that's a good thing. If she was, her car would have been crushed along with the garage.

Friends and family helped clean up the mess from the tree all day while trying to salvage anything they could from within it. Her sons brand new moped was broken.

Another look here you can see how the tree just missed the house. Garage is flattened @KWWL #IAwx pic.twitter.com/xE1vKsAQSC — Jalyn Souchek (@JSouchekKWWL) May 18, 2017

Along the rest of the town, broken branches lined the streets waiting to be picked up.

Many homeowners thankful after too close of calls. Their trees had come within inches of hitting their home.

Employee's at the new Casey's Gas Station were huddled inside the cooler when most of the outside windows were blown out. They said on top of trying to clean up the mess they got flooded with customers looking for pizza afterward when the west side of town lost power.