Man sentenced for burning down Hazleton home

Scott Albanese
HAZLETON (KWWL) -

A man is sentenced to up to ten years in prison for burning down his home.  49-year-old Kim Tielebein, Hazleton, pleading guilty to second degree arson charges.

It was determined he intentionally set fire to his home in the 400 block of Sufficool St.

