Tennessee teacher indicted on sex, obstruction charges in kidnapping case

Authorities say a Tennessee teacher who led police on a nationwide manhunt after taking a 15-year-old student has been indicted on federal charges.

A federal grand jury has charged Tad Cummins with taking a minor across state lines for sex and for obstruction of justice, according to prosecutors.

An FBI agent testified recently that the 50-year-old teacher told authorities that he had sex with the girl most nights during the 38 days he was on the run with her. Afterward, a federal judge ordered him held until trial, saying Cummins was a fight risk and a danger to the community.

The health science teacher was arrested last month and the girl was found safe in a remote area of California. Cummins' attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.