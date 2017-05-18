Day One Coed State Track, 1A and 4A

"As always it's an exciting atmosphere here at the state track meet and beautiful weather here today. The meet got started with the 3,000 meter run."

"It'll be the first ever 3,000 meter state champion for the women of troy!"

BAILEY KNOCK OF IOWA CITY WEST-MAKING SCHOOL HISTORY AS THE FIRST TO WIN THE THREE-K AT STATE-AND SHE DID IT IN 10 MINUTES AND 3 SECONDS

Bailey Knock/ Iowa City West

"It's amazing I mean I always here stories about past distance runners and how the legacy that I have before me so it feels, it feels great."

ON THE BOYS SIDE-RYAN MURPHY OF LINN-MAR TOOK THE TITLE--

RACING AGAINST HIS FUTURE COLLEGE TEAMMATE.

Ryan Murphy/ Linn-Mar

"You know Arkansas is getting a lot of guys, well you have us two and a kid from Oklahoma and just the fact that I can race him so much is a lot of fun."

IN THE SHOTPUT HUDSONS DAWSON ELLINGSON TOOK SECOND--

AND IN THE DISCUSS CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY'S JACKSON COKER WON THROWING 53 POINT-ONE-SIX METERS.

BACK ON THE TRACK PEKINS 4-8 BOYS TEAM WON IT ALL-A GOAL THEY'VE HAD--

"We saw ourselves here but like as the season went on we saw ourselves winning it."

AND LINN-MARS PEYTON WENSEL BROKE A STATE MEET RECORD WINNING THE 400 METER DASH IN UNDER 55 SECONDS.

Peyton Wensel/ Linn-Mar

"Looking at it freshman year it was a such a big deal and like it was very intimidating but I wanted to go and get it. It's great to finally have it and call it mine."