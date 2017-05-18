Snapped trees damage cars and homes in the Cedar Valley

Strong winds and heavy rain forced trees down onto houses, power lines, and even cars in the Cedar Valley.

People say they could hear a loud whistle during the storm Wednesday night, and shortly after trees started snapping.

"It split the tree right down the middle and it looks like half the tree fell over on the side of the house," said Ben Freidhof, Cedar Falls.

A tree fell onto Freidhof's home and another tree fell on his neighbor's pickup truck. A canoe that was strapped to the top of the truck was smashed onto the roof. On Thursday, the owner was salvaging what he could from the vehicle.

"I was really glad that we were not in it," said Elizabeth German, Cedar Falls. "The car seat was in the back seat and you could see the car seat was also crushed and the passenger and driver side was completely crushed."

In Waterloo, Gary Chilcote's car was towed away after a tree cracked it's windshield.

"I never want that to happen again," said Chilcote.

Broken trees caused a lot of damage in the area. Chilcote says the rain and wind were loud and strong. "It was so strong and I just heard some cracking from the tree," said Chilcote.

Chilcote says he was just inches away from being hit by a branch inside his home.

"I was looking out the window and I had to back up because I didn't want the limb to go through my window when I was looking out it," said Chilcote.

Crews were out today working to clean everything up.

