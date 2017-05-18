Trial set for Chris Soules in deadly hit-and-run crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trial set for Chris Soules in deadly hit-and-run crash

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
BUCHANAN COUNTY (KWWL) -

Trial is set for former Bachelor star Chris Soules after a deadly tractor crash in Buchanan County.  His pretrial conference is scheduled for July 11 at 9:30 a.m.  His jury trial will begin the week after on July 19 at 9:00 am.

Soules is accused of rear-ending a tractor, killing the driver, 68-year old Kenny Mosher, of Aurora.  Soules faces hit-and-run resulting in death charges, which he pleaded not guilty to.

Chris Soules' legal team earlier asked that the charges against him be dismissed. The court denied that motion.

