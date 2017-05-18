Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics after funding cut

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Planned Parenthood says it's closing four of its 12 clinics in Iowa after the Republican-led Legislature cut its state funding.

Local affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said Thursday the closings will reduce its facilities in the state that provide abortions from eight to five. More than 30 employees will be laid off.

Republican lawmakers agreed last session to give up millions in federal Medicaid money to create a state-run family planning program that excludes organizations that provide abortions.

The health centers slated for closing are in Sioux City, Bettendorf, Burlington and Keokuk. Planned Parenthood says more than 14,600 people visited the four closing clinics in the past three years.