Crews working to restore power

Hundreds of MidAmerican Energy customers worked all Thursday to get their power restored following Wednesday's storm.

It was quite the mess as several people tried cleaning up without any power.

All day, crews traveled from neighborhood to neighborhood cutting down trees, and they made sure power lines were cleared.

Mike Apling of Janesville spent Thursday adding up the damage the storm caused to his Waterloo home.

"It tore the electrical off, and if it had been two feet further that way, it would have taken the whole side of the house out," Apling said.

Despite the damage, people say they feel lucky, because it could have been much worse.

Right now, their biggest concern is making sure power is back up and running.

"Luckily, it didn't puncture the roof. Cosmetically it's all beat up, but it didn't actually penetrate into the house," Mike said.

Mike says his sister-in-law lives in the Waterloo home, and he said the power outage was more than an inconvenience.

"All their stuff in their refrigerator is smoked now, and they're without power. It's really a kicker, because you come out, and you're hoping everything will be fine, but you find out you're right in the middle of it," Apling said.

At last check, Mike said power was restored to his home earlier in the day.

