Fairfax man accused of driving drunk, going wrong way down I-380

A 38-year-old Fairfax man is facing charges after police say he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 380 earlier this month.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says Nicholas Borders was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-380 traveling from Cedar Rapids into Johnson County around 1:58 a.m. early last Tuesday morning (May 9). Officers say Borders didn't stop after a squad car with its lights and sirens on tried to pull him over. Stop sticks were eventually used to halt Borders' car. They say Borders smelled smelled heavily of alcohol, and a breath test at the scene allegedly showed Borders' blood alcohol level to be two times over the legal limit.

Borders faces one count of Operating While Under the Influence -- Second Offense and another charge of Eluding, according to court records. Sheriff's deputies say Borders was previously charged for driving while intoxicated in Linn County in July 2012.

Borders works as the Director of Student Services on Kirkwood Community College's Iowa City campus.