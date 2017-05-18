DEVELOPING: One dead, 20 injured after Times Square sidewalk - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DEVELOPING: One dead, 20 injured after Times Square sidewalk

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
   The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.
   The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.
   Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.
   Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.
   The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.