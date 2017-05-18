Flynn's lawyer says he won't answer subpoena - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Flynn's lawyer says he won't answer subpoena

A lawyer for fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee he will not honor its subpoena for private documents. That's according to the panel's chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.
   Burr told reporters Thursday about the response from Flynn's lawyer. Burr says the panel's members are not surprised and says, "We'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is."
   The committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
   Flynn was ousted earlier this year from his senior administration job.
