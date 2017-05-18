MidAmerican working to clear downed power lines - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

MidAmerican working to clear downed power lines

Written by Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
Bremer County Emergency Management says MidAmerican crews are working to clear more than thirty downed power lines on county Hwy C-50 east of Janesville.

Storms Wednesday night took out 33 power lines on Hwy C-50, just east of Janesville.

The road is closed, and is expected to be closed off for the next couple of days. 

MidAmerican crews will be working Thursday to clear the area, and it could take several more days to restore power. 

