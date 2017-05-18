Get ready for a bumper crop of strawberries - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Get ready for a bumper crop of strawberries

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey says strawberry season will be getting underway soon; he says many growers in Iowa are expecting a bumper crop.
“The mild winter and wet spring have created a nearly ideal growing situation for fruits and vegetables in Iowa and strawberries are leading the way.  Growers across the state are reporting tons of blooms,” Northey said.
Strawberry harvest season lasts about 3 weeks.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.