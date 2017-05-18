Camper and boat destroyed, roofs damaged in Allison - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Camper and boat destroyed, roofs damaged in Allison

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Broken tree limbs ripped off by the wind scatter many streets in Allison this morning.

KWWL's Amanda Gilbert came across a destroyed camper and boat in the storm, which belonged to a pastor. The pastor says he's thankful the church and his home are still standing.

Cronigan's bar in Allison also took a hit in the storm last night with some roof damage. 

