Minor storm damage near Holy Cross in Dubuque County

A tree is downed just outside of Holy Cross after Wednesday night's storms.

Intense storms and high winds caused some minor damage Wednesday night near Holy Cross in Dubuque County.

Wind gusts hit upwards of 70 and 80 mph in parts of Dubuque County.

In the actual town, a branch is snapped off of a tree in a front yard, but it appeared there was no damage to the property.

Just outside of Holy Cross, a tree is uprooted, while one on another property is snapped off at the bottom.

A tree is also snapped in half in the city of Asbury, but it appears that one caused no property damage as well.

The National Weather Service shared a report of several damaged farm buildings near Dyersville as well.