STORM UPDATE: 2,000 without power in eastern Iowa

This morning, MidAmerican Energy says about 2,000 customers in eastern Iowa are still without power after last night's storms.

Most of those customers are in Butler, Bremer, Grundy and Black Hawk counties.

There are about 800 customers still affected in Waterloo.

MidAmerican called it a challenging storm because more than 100 power poles were taken down statewide.

Crews are out working to restore power right now, but MidAmerican says it could take until tomorrow afternoon to get everyone up and running again.