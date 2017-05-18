MidAmerican working to restore power - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

MidAmerican working to restore power

Posted: Updated:
Butler County Emergency Management Butler County Emergency Management
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

This morning, MidAmerican Energy says more than 2,000 customers in eastern Iowa are still without power after last night's storms.

Most of those customers are in Butler, Bremer, Grundy and Black Hawk counties.

There are about 800 customers still affected in Waterloo.

MidAmerican called it a challenging storm because more than 100 power poles were taken down statewide.

Crews are out working to restore power right now, but MidAmerican says it could take until tomorrow afternoon to get everyone up and running again.

If you would like to review the MidAmerican outages and see where workers are focusing efforts, you can click here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.