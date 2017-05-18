Fire burns roof of hog confinement building

Firefighters were needed very early this morning near Waukon.

A fire broke out inside a hog confinement building at 932 Buckeye Road.

Crews say they were called out after 3 a.m. and spent 3 hours fighting the fire.

No one was hurt and no hogs were lost.

The fire heavily damaged the roof.

The fire department says it's looking into what caused the fire, but didn't rule out a possible lightning strike.