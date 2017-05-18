Fire burns roof of hog confinement building - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire burns roof of hog confinement building

Posted: Updated:
WAUKON (KWWL) -

Firefighters were needed very early this morning near Waukon.

A fire broke out inside a hog confinement building at 932 Buckeye Road.

Crews say they were called out after 3 a.m. and spent 3 hours fighting the fire.

No one was hurt and no hogs were lost.

The fire heavily damaged the roof.

The fire department says it's looking into what caused the fire, but didn't rule out a possible lightning strike.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.