BREAKING: Fox News reporting ex-CEO, Roger Ailes, died

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
According to several reports this morning, Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chairman, has died. He was 77.

Fox News is reporting Elizabeth Ailes released a statement, saying in part, "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning."

Ailes was the founding CEO of Fox News. Ailes left the network following sexual harassment allegations.

