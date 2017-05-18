Branstad to issue disaster proclamation for two northern counties

Branstad to issue disaster proclamation for two northern countie - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

   DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -  Iowa's governor says he'll issue a disaster proclamation for two northern counties. Gov. Terry Branstad said the proclamation will be signed Thursday for Kossuth and Webster counties in response to severe weather Tuesday. The action allows state resources to be used to aid in recovery efforts.

