Wind blows semi off Highway 20 in Farley

High winds during Wednesday night's intense storms blew a semi off the road.

According to a release from the Dubuque County Sheriff, they were called to Highway 20 in Farley at 7 p.m. after high winds had blown a semi off the road, forcing it to rollover.

The driver was not injured, but his vehicle sustained $30,000 in damage.

Part of Highway 20 was closed for about an hour while the scene was cleaned up.