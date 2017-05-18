Dining Dubuque: Town Clock and Shot Tower Pizza

For our final installment of Dining Dubuque, we're checking out some of the best spots for pizza: Town Clock Inn and Shot Tower Inn.

Situated in a basement along Dubuque's Main St., Town Clock Inn has been serving up pizza since 1969, and it's been in the family the whole time.

"I'm a third generation," said co-owner Scott Nelson. "And I have three boys that are 4th generation that work down here."

And while the help may have changed from one generation to the next, not much else has.

"We've kept the recipe as close to original as possible. We make our dough from scratch, we roll it out by hand. It's a secret recipe. We make our own sausage and we have a patent on the seasoning," Nelson said.

He says it's the consistency in taste that has helped make them a destination restaurant in Dubuque.

"It's crazy to think that people walk four blocks away and walk through frigid temperatures just to eat here, when they could park in a parking lot somewhere else and walk right in the front door."

They feature a number of specialty pizzas, including their best sellers "The Hawkeye" and "The Deluxe".

Just blocks away, also in the downtown area, Shot Tower Inn has also been serving up pizza since the late 1960's.

The restaurant is named after the Civil War-era landmark that dominates the skyline along the river.

And much like Town Clock, when it comes to pizza at Shot Tower, not much has changed over the years.

"We still have all of our same recipes. make our dough fresh everyday. Make our sauce fresh everyday. Grind our sausage. So I guess what we do is focus on everything being fresh, not frozen," owner Jim Kunnert said.

He also attributes their success over more than half a decade to their consistency.

"I think it's kind of an institution. We've been here for 50 years, and you see a lot of the same faces, or you have people come back from all over the country, all over the place, and say, we had to have one of your pizzas," he said.

Kunnert says they've continued to grow, and have added onto the restaurant more than once to keep up with that growth.

As for if he'll pass his restaurant onto his next generation, he says it's just too early to think about that.