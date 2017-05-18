Father: 'Betty Shelby got away with murder'

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- The Latest on the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man.

The father of a black man fatally shot by Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby last year says that the officer got away with murder.

Speaking after a jury found Shelby not guilty of manslaughter, Rev. Joey Crutcher, father of Terence Crutcher, said: "Let it be known that I believe in my heart that Betty Shelby got away with murder."

Terence Crutcher's sister, Tiffany Crutcher, says that her brother did not show any aggression toward Shelby, did not attack her and did not threaten the officer.

Tiffany Crutcher said: "Betty Shelby murdered my brother and after she murdered my brother the Tulsa police department covered up for her."