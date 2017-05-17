Storm tips over trailer causing $12k+ in damages - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Storm tips over trailer causing $12k+ in damages

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
LONE TREE (KWWL) -

Wednesday night's storm tipped over a semi-trailer outside of Lone Tree causing over $12,000 in damages.

The family that owned the trailer said they're in the process of building their home and were using it as storage for items they have bought to fill it with.

During the storm the trailer tipped over, destroying much of it and the contents inside it.

They said they hope to salvage what they can but among the items broken was an expensive desk they had bought.

The home, though wet, is believe to be okay. Parts of the siding to their barn was also ripped back.

Inside the town of Lone Tree, many trees and power lines had been blown down. Crews had to work to clear trees off their main roadway to reopen it.

