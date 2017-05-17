Storm causes major damage in Bremer and Black Hawk Counties - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Storm causes major damage in Bremer and Black Hawk Counties

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
Storms ripping through the area Wednesday caused major damage.

Near Janesville, the storm taking out not one power line, but nearly a mile of power lines on C50.

The power lines pulled down like a domino effect, laying on the road.

Several cars were driving down C50 when the lines fell. 

The people were uninjured and waited for emergency crews to come and get them.

Emergency crews say MidAmerican will have the road closed for at least two days.

Just south of there in Cedar Falls, trees causing some major damage. 

At least two cars were crushed by falling trees.

No one was injured.

