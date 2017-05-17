Numerous reports of Wednesday storm damage

Powerful storms roared through much of Eastern Iowa Wednesday night with numerous reports of damage and one fatal accident, reportedly storm related.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says one person died in a semi-trailer accident on Highway 57 near Parkersburg, as winds in excess of 70-miles an hour were reported many times in storm reports around the KWWL viewing area.

There were isolated reports of wind gusts of 78 and 80-miles an hour in two locations.

Wind damage is reported in Aplington and Parkersburg.

A hog operation north of Aplington reports damage.

Numerous trees toppled in Cedar Falls and Waterloo, but no injuries have been reported. KWWL received at least two reports of trees falling on top of parked vehicles.

There are reports of storm damage in the community of Greene in Butler County. The storm uprooted trees, which fell on several houses. Part of a building on main street in Greene also collapsed.

Other reports included roofs blown off in Denver and some new construction rafters toppled by high winds in Hudson in the new Upper Ridge addition at the east edge of town.

70-mile an hour wind gusts were reported in Benton County out of the small towns of Van Horse and Garrison.

A tree feel on roof of the Tripoli Public Library. Tripoli has some extensive tree damage.

Many trees are also down in southern Iowa, including tree damage in Washington, Iowa.

The high winds knocked over several power lines on a mile stretch of County Road C-50 near Janesville. Mid-American Energy says it will take several days to make repairs.

