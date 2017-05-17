Iowa State Men's Golf rides record setting performance to NCAA Championships

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

he Iowa State men's golf team is back in the NCAA Championship for the second time in the last four years, and they made it in record-setting fashion.

The Cyclones achieved the incredible accomplishment, which has only happened eight times in the history of the program, by carding their greatest round in school history this afternoon at the NCAA Austin Regional at the UT Golf Club.

ISU fired a sizzling 263 (-21), counting scores of 61 by Nick Voke 66 by Ruben Sondjaja, 68 by Tripp Kinney and a 68 by Denzel Leremia. ISU's 263 aided the team to its lowest three-round total recorded in school history, as the Cyclones finished third at 845, an 18-shot cushion over No. 10 Wake Forest, the first team to miss the cut.

Voke's 61 is an Iowa State and UT course record.

ISU produced a staggering 26 birdies and one eagle this afternoon, posting a score which was seven shots better than any other team in the field in its final round today.

The top five teams earned spots to the NCAA Championship, May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. It marks only the second time (2014) in school history the Cyclones have qualified for the NCAA finals since the Regional format was introduced in 1990.