UPDATE: Name released after man killed in Butler County storms

BUTLER COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Butler County Sheriff's Office tells us James Budlong, of Dike, died in the storms. He was 70.

It happened at around 5:38 p.m. on Highway 57 near Sinclair.

Officers tell us heavy winds flipped his tractor trailer, pinning him inside.

