One dead after semi blows over in Butler County

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
BUTLER COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Butler County Sheriff's Department confirms one person was killed after a semi truck overturned due to strong winds.  It happened on Highway 57.

There are no further details.

