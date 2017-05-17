Car crushed by tree in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car crushed by tree in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -
Another car is damaged by a fallen tree in Cedar Falls.
The tree went down on a car on 7th and Tremont.
A separate car was hit in the area of 8th and Clay Streets, as well.
