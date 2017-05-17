Police video shows chase that partially shut down an Iowa interstate

We now have video of the police chase that shut down part of interstate 380 last Wednesday night near Marion.

Dash camera footage from the Marion Police Department shows an officer trying to make a typical traffic stop with lights and sirens on.

Moments later police say they realized the car they were trying to pull over had been reported stolen in Newton.

Behind the wheel of the stolen car was 37-year-old Christin Campbell-Martin and she was not stopping.

Police used stop sticks to try and end the chase.

Campbell-Martin can be seen continuing to drive with wobbly tires toward oncoming traffic up the exit ramp from I-380.

Once Campbell-Martin realized there were police officers on both sides of her she could be seen turning off of the road and into the median where she got stuck.

Police body camera footage gives a closer look as they try to get Campbell-Martin out of the car.

"Come on out," and officer can be heard saying.

"If I come out, I'm coming after one of you," Campbell-Martin said back.

Eventually officers got her out of the car and took her into custody.

After the situation was resolved, the portion of the interstate that shut down near Boyson Road re-opened.

Campbell-Martin is being charged with 2nd Degree Theft and Eluding, she was taken to the Linn County Jail.

