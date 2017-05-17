Grassley responds to special counsel in Russian interference pro - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grassley responds to special counsel in Russian interference probe

Posted: Updated:
Written by Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
Connect

Senator Chuck Grassley released a statement, saying he respects the decision for a special counsel in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Bob Mueller on Wednesday to be a special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, Justice Department officials said.

Senator Chuck Grassley released the following statement following the announcement.

“As I’ve said many times before, the American people deserve to know how Russia attempted to meddle in our democratic process.  The FBI’s handling of recent politically charged investigations has eroded the public’s trust in its ability to be independent. I have a great deal of confidence Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and I respect his decision.  Mueller has a strong reputation for independence, and comes with the right credentials for this job. At the end of the day, we need a public accounting of what went on to restore faith in government.  Congress will have a role to play in bringing transparency to the American people,” Grassley said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.