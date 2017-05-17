Strong storms sweep much of Iowa for second day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Strong storms are sending heavy rain, strong winds and hail across Iowa as most of the state remains under a tornado watch and some parts have seen tornado warnings.

The storms Wednesday came a day after powerful thunderstorms blew through much of the state, damaging homes and other buildings and knocking down trees, limbs and power poles, leaving thousands of people without power.

Tornado warnings were issued for rural areas in the northwest corner of Iowa about mid-afternoon Wednesday, but the National Weather Service said it could not confirm whether a tornado had touched down in the area. Later in the afternoon, tornado warnings were issued in rural areas of southeastern Iowa.

