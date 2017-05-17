Black Hawk Co. Peace Officer Memorial - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Black Hawk Co. Peace Officer Memorial

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Black Hawk County law enforcement honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Evansdale Police Department hosted the Black Hawk County Peace Officer Memorial service in Waterloo. 

The event honored those officers who have died in the line of duty. 

