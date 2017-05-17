Infant death under investigation just across Iowa border in Eliz - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Infant death under investigation just across Iowa border in Elizabeth, IL

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWWL) -

Police are investigating the death of an infant.  Officers responded to a report of an infant not breathing at a home in the 500 block of S. Madison St. in Elizabeth, Illinois, just across the Iowa border.

The baby was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.  The death remains under investigation.

