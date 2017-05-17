Hawks' Pemsl undergoes successful surgery

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl will miss approximately eight weeks of summer basketball activities after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. The announcement came Wednesday by head coach Fran McCaffery.

Pemsl (6-foot-8, 249 pounds) is not expected to participate in this summer’s Prime Time League, however is expected to return and be available for Iowa’s overseas trip in August.

“I spoke to Cordell after the surgery and everything went great,” said McCaffery. “We’re happy that he will be back on the court later this summer.”

Pemsl started 14 of 34 games a year ago, averaging 8.9 points and five rebounds per contest. The forward shot a single-season school record 61.7 percent (116-of-188) from the field his during freshman campaign.