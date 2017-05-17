National Weather Service confirms weak tornado touched down in northeast Iowa

National Weather Service confirms weak tornado touched down in n - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

FORT ATKINSON, Iowa (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a relatively weak tornado touched down in northeast Iowa.

The service says the twister struck the ground around 6:45 p.m. Monday, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) west-southwest of Calmar, near Lake Meyer and Fort Atkinson. It was rated EF-0, with winds ranging from 65 to 85 mph.

Several buildings in Fort Atkinson lost roofs, siding or windows Monday. No injuries have been reported.

