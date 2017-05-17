Man dies following work-related incident

A Viafield spokesperson confirms a team member died after a Tuesday incident at their Winthrop facility.

According Winthrop Fire Chief, Chris Hare, first responders were called the area of First Street South and Madison street a little before 2 p.m.

Chief Hare says it appeared someone found the man in a grain or soybean cart and pulled him outside.

First responders immediately started performing CPR on the man.

He was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Right now, Viafield and and authorities aren't releasing the man's name until all family members are notified.

It appeared the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was in Winthrop Wednesday afternoon investigating what happened.

According to authorities, an autopsy will be done to confirm exactly how the man died.