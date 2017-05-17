Man killed in grain bin accident in Buchanan County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man killed in grain bin accident in Buchanan County

Viafield - an ag co-op - has released a statement about a deadly grain bin accident in Buchanan County.


On Tuesday, a Viafield team member was involved in a grain incident at our Winthrop, IA facility.  Local 
emergency responders were notified immediately and he was transported to an area medical facility for treatment.  
We are all devastated to receive news that he has passed away. 
Our first priority is the support of our team member’s family.  The thoughts and prayers from everyone at Viafield go 
out to his family and friends. 
Viafield is dedicated to the health and well-being of all our employees and an investigation into the incident is 
currently underway.  
We want to thank our local emergency teams for their swift response and care for our team member.

