Man killed in grain bin accident in Buchanan County

Viafield - an ag co-op - has released a statement about a deadly grain bin accident in Buchanan County.



On Tuesday, a Viafield team member was involved in a grain incident at our Winthrop, IA facility. Local

emergency responders were notified immediately and he was transported to an area medical facility for treatment.

We are all devastated to receive news that he has passed away.

Our first priority is the support of our team member’s family. The thoughts and prayers from everyone at Viafield go

out to his family and friends.

Viafield is dedicated to the health and well-being of all our employees and an investigation into the incident is

currently underway.

We want to thank our local emergency teams for their swift response and care for our team member.