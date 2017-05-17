Opening Ceremony for "Wall That Heals" delayed

The Opening Ceremony for the "Wall That Heals" display at Cedar Falls AMVETS post 49 is being pushed back due to weather.

The AMVETs originally planned to set up the replica Vietnam Wall on Wednesday, with the ceremony that evening; however, due to expected bad weather, the wall will be set up Thursday morning; the opening ceremony is set for 1:00 p.m. that afternoon.

The Wall That Heals, bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam and honors the millions of Americans who served during the Vietnam War.