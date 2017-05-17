Cedar Rapids police: Speeding has increased by 79 percent along I-380 since tickets stopped

The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the amount of speeding has accelerated since citations from the city's speed cameras along I-380 were given the red light.

Police say they compared the speeds of drivers at four points along the major road within Cedar Rapids -- both before and after the automated cameras were used to issue tickets. Those locations are I-380 northbound at Diagonal Drive, I-380 northbound and southbound at J Avenue NE, and I-380 southbound at 1st Avenue West. Between late April (before the announcement was made about tickets stopping) and early May (one full week after the announcement was made), police in Cedar Rapids say speeding increased by 79 percent. They also say more than 20,000 total vehicles traveled 67 miles per hour or faster at the locations being monitored along I-380 during the time frame, which was up by nearly 9,000 vehicles compared to late April. At least one driver was clocked going 102 miles per hour along the road earlier this month. The speed limit at each of the four spots monitored is 55 miles per hour.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department says it is concerned about the safety of drivers following the uptick in speeding with cameras not in use for ticketing, especially around the S-curve through the city. The Iowa DOT initially ordered the city to remove and relocate certain cameras in 2015. The city has appealed the ruling -- but that appeal was denied earlier this month.

When used to issue citations, the cameras have helped to bring in millions of dollars for the City of Cedar Rapids in recent years.

