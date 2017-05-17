Markets Right Now: Banks lead an early decline for US stocks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Markets Right Now: Banks lead an early decline for US stocks

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as banks and industrial companies fall.
   
Banks were sliding along with bond yields early Wednesday. Bank of America sank 2.7 percent and Wells Fargo lost 2 percent. Falling bond yields mean lower interest rates on loans and tighter profits for banks.
   
Among industrial companies, United Rentals fell 3 percent.
   
Target jumped 3.6 percent after posting surprisingly strong earnings for the first quarter.
   
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slumped 16 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,383.
   
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 159 points, or 0.8 percent, to 20,817. The Nasdaq composite fell 49 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,120.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.